Koffee With Karan 8: Rishi Kapoor 'Was Never A Friend' To Kids Ranbir-Riddhima, Recalls Neetu Kapoor

A throwback of Ranbir, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

There was a lot more to the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 than just freshly brewed cups of coffee. The OGs Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor extensively talked about their cinematic journeys, their love for films, their families and more. Neetu Kapoor remembered husband Rishi Kapoor, who she lost in 2020. Neetu Kapoor recalled the New York days, when Rishi Kapoor was treated for cancer. She revealed that it was only at that time that he opened up to his family. "So Karan for me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life," Neetu Kapoor said.

Neetu Kapoor added that Rishi Kapoor "was never a friend" to his kids Ranbir and Riddhima and it was much later in life that he reconnected with them. "Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them," Neetu Kapoor said.

Speaking about the New York days, Neetu Kapoor said, "But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time."

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. They got married in 1980. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Zinda Dil among many others. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in a project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.