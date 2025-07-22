Ahaan Panday Has Always Been A Massive Ranbir Kapoor Fan. Here's What We Know

Ahaan Panday is currently basking in the limelight coming his way because of the humongous success of his debut film, Saiyaara. Co-starring Aneet Padda in the lead, this Mohit Suri film continues to break box office records.

However, before his smashing debut, Ahaan Panday was a bonafide Dubsmash star. His old videos have been making the rounds online. One of them is Ahaan Panday recreating some iconic scenes and songs starring Ranbir Kapoor.

From lipsing to Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to the Bachna Ae Haseeno title track, Ahaan Panday indeed is a Ranbir Kapoor fan, and there's ample proof. He also dances to Dilliwaali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and performs a dialogue from Rockstar.

Knew #AhaanPanday was destined for greatness when I found out he was a fan of #RanbirKapoor



When Ahaan Panday Was Trolled For Recreating SRK's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Dialogue

While there are several snippets of Ahaan Panday doing his version of Ranbir Kapoor songs and dialogues, there is another Ae Dil Hai Mushkil of his, which led to trolling. An old video of Ahaan Panday has resurfaced, where he tried to recreate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from Karan Johar's film.

In the video, Ahaan Panday is seen voicing Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he says, "Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahin batti. Sirf mera haq hai iss pe."

However, 2 years back, when this video went viral on Reddit, Ahaan Panday was mercilessly trolled.

Saiyaara

The year is 2025 now, and after prepping for 3 years, Ahaan Panday has officially made his big Bollywood debut with Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda. Helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film has opened up to massive love from the audience.

Another Dubsmash video of Ahaan Panday went viral online, where he is seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor songs and delivering some of his famous dialogues. These old videos have been trending again on social media amid the blockbuster opening of Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara.

