Amid Dating Rumours, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's PDA-Filled Moments From <i>Saiyaara</i> Success Bash Go Viral

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara continues its strong run at the box office.

What's Happening

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been drawing steady footfall in theatres, and to celebrate its success, the team hosted a party in Mumbai on Saturday.

Photos and videos from the event have now gone viral on social media.

The success bash saw the Saiyaara team, their families, and friends come together. Among the most talked-about moments of the evening was the camaraderie between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose off-screen bond has sparked dating rumours.

In one of the widely shared clips, Ahaan is seen whispering something to Aneet as they get ready to cut a cake. Aneet wore a white dress with a plunging neckline, while Ahaan chose casual jeans with a black T-shirt and jacket.

The two stars were joined by director Mohit Suri for the cake-cutting ceremony. Several pictures of the trio posing with team members and guests have surfaced online. The party also featured guests dancing to the popular song Arjan Vailly from the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal.

Background

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding Rs 500 crore. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the cast also features Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Groverr, Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola.

In a recent interview with NDTV, director Mohit Suri recalled a particular scene that made him feel confident about the project. Speaking about the piano scene, he said, "We were shooting the piano scene, when she says something and he just kisses her forehead and he's leaving... I walked out and told our creative producer Sumana, 'I am making a very good film.'"