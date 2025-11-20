Ahaan Panday Puts All Dating Rumours To Rest With <i>Saiyaara</i> Co-Star Aneet Padda: "She Is Not My Girlfriend"

Just when the world was still hoping that all the rumours about Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating were true, the lead actor set the record straight by saying, "She is not my girlfriend."

In a recent interview with GQ India, Ahaan Panday made it clear: "Aneet is my best friend."

Speaking about how they are aware that the entire Internet thinks they're together - even though they're not - Ahaan added, "Chemistry isn't always romantic; it's about comfort, safety, and being seen. We've both made each other feel that. Even though she's not my girlfriend, I'll never have a bond like I have with Aneet. Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: 'It's the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.' We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we've shared is so special."

On His Relationship Status

Ahaan also confirmed that he is, indeed, single.

He shared, "From what my past girlfriends have told me, my love language is acts of service and grand gestures."

The Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Dating Buzz

Rumours about their relationship began in August when a video went viral on social media, showing Ahaan and Aneet exiting a Dior showroom in Mumbai. As they walked out, Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet - a gesture that seemed to invite her to hold it. Aneet, seemingly shy and mindful of the cameras, declined with a slight smile.

The Internet buzzed with talk of a budding romance when another video surfaced, showing the two together in a car in Mumbai. Aneet was reportedly accompanying Ahaan for Rakhi celebrations at cousin Ananya Panday's house. In the viral reel, the two were seen smiling while Ahaan rolled down the window to take a few selfies with fans.

Soon after, the Saiyaara team hosted a success party in Mumbai. One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was the visible chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet. In a widely shared clip from the event, Ahaan was seen leaning in to whisper something to Aneet as the two prepared to cut a cake together.

Back in October, ahead of Aneet Padda's 23rd birthday, Ahaan Panday shared two pictures and a video with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend on his Stories.

The throwback moments were from one of Coldplay's concerts during the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

All these moments had only fuelled the ongoing speculation about Ahaan and Aneet possibly dating. However, all rumours have now been put to rest.

