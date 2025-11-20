Karan Johar Drops Hints About <i>Saiyaara</i> Stars Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Rumoured Relationship: "Well, It's Not Official Yet"

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's rumoured romance has been making headlines for quite some time now. Their film Saiyaara﻿ was one of the biggest surprise blockbusters this year. Ever since then, from intimate birthday celebrations to their success bash, speculation around the two dating has only increased. Now, Karan Johar seems to have dropped a hint about the same.

What's Happening

Karan Johar was the latest guest on Sania Mirza's chat show Serving It Up With Sania, where he was asked about the latest "It Couple" in Bollywood.

Karan Johar instantly responded, "Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda."

To which Sania asked, "Next, is it?"

Karan Johar gave a diplomatic response, saying, "Oh! Well, they are not yet official, but if they are going to be. I don't know if they are, because I haven't checked."

About Ahaan And Aneet Dating

Their dating buzz began back in August when a video went viral on social media, showing Ahaan and Aneet exiting a Dior showroom in Mumbai. As they walked out, Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet, a gesture that appeared to invite her to hold it. Aneet, seemingly shy and mindful of the cameras, declined with a slight smile.

The Internet was abuzz with simmering romance between the two when another video went viral. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were seen together in a car in Mumbai. Aneet was reportedly accompanying Ahaan for Rakhi celebrations at cousin Ananya Panday's place. In the reel that went viral, the two were seen smiling while Ahaan pulled down the window shield to take a few selfies with fans.

Thereafter, the Saiyaara team hosted a success party in Mumbai. One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was the visible chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet. In a widely shared clip from the event, Ahaan was seen leaning in to whisper something to Aneet as the two prepared to cut a cake together.

Back in October, ahead of Aneet Padda's 23rd birthday, Ahaan Panday shared two pictures and a video with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Aneet Padda on his Stories.

The throwback glimpses were from one of Coldplay's concerts during the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

In the opening image, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda can be seen having a blast while soaking in the music. The frame, bathed in red light, captured a blurred yet candid moment - Aneet's open-mouthed excitement and Ahaan's closed eyes perfectly freezing the two mid-vibe.

None of them have officially responded to the ongoing speculation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aneet Padda was just announced as the lead in Maddock's Shakti Shalini, while Ahaan Panday is busy prepping for Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance.

