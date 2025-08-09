Amid Dating Rumours, <i>Saiyaara</i> Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Click Selfies With Fans

Just as the Internet was dialling down the wild craze over Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, the lead pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, sparked dating rumours recently.

A video went viral on social media a few days ago, where Ahaan and Aneet were seen exiting a Dior showroom in Mumbai. As they walked out, Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet, a gesture that appeared to invite her to hold it. Aneet, seemingly shy and mindful of the cameras, declined with a slight smile.

The Internet was abuzz with simmering romance between the two when, earlier today, another video went viral. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were seen together in a car in Mumbai. Aneet was reportedly accompanying Ahaan for Rakhi celebrations at cousin Ananya Panday's place. In the reel that went viral, the two were seen smiling while Ahaan pulled down the window shield to click a few selfies with fans.

The off-screen chemistry of the two has further fuelled their dating rumours. Both were seen visibly blushing as fans flocked to meet the latest favourite onscreen couple.

Internet's Initial Reaction To Ahaan-Aneet Dating

As soon as the video of the two heading out of a Dior store in Mumbai went viral, the moment quickly gained traction online, with fan pages buzzing with speculations.

One user commented, "He wanted to hold her hand!", while another wrote, "They're definitely dating."

A third fan added, "We want to see them together on-screen again - the chemistry is unreal!"

Saiyaara's Box Office Status

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, with its worldwide collection now exceeding Rs 500 crore. Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the cast also features Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Groverr, Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola.

