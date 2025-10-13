Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Together At Coldplay Concert, <i>Saiyaara</i> Stars' Viral Unseen Photos

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Ahaan Panday's Instagram handle. The actor, who rose to fame with Saiyaara, shared two pictures and a video with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Aneet Padda on his Stories.

The posts seem to mark the birthday of Aneet, who is turning 23 tomorrow, October 14. The throwback glimpses are from one of Coldplay's concerts during the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

In the opening image, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda can be seen having a blast while soaking in the music. The frame, bathed in red light, captured a blurred yet candid moment – Aneet's open-mouthed excitement and Ahaan's closed eyes perfectly freezing the two mid-vibe.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's images from Coldplay's concert have gone viral. Photo: Ahaan Panday/ Instagram

Up next, we spotted Aneet Padda looking up in awe as fireworks lit up the stage. A giant screen featuring Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, could also be seen in the background.

Last but not least, Ahaan Panday also shared a short clip. It began with a close-up of Aneet Padda's glowing LED wristband before the camera focused on the actress, who looked stunning in a black outfit.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's rumoured romance has been making headlines for quite some time now. Back in August, the Saiyaara team hosted a success party in Mumbai. One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was the visible chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet. In a widely shared clip from the event, Ahaan was seen leaning in to whisper something to Aneet as the two prepared to cut a cake together. Click here to read the full story.

Focusing on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara, the project turned out to be a major box-office success. Released in July, the movie crossed ₹300 crore in the domestic market. The Mohit Suri directorial also starred Alam Khan, Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in pivotal roles.