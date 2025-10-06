<i>Saiyaara</i> Actor Aneet Padda's Struggles With "Shady Websites" Where She Sent "Snapchat Filter Pictures" At 17

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda, who became an overnight sensation, recalled in a recent interview how she fell into the traps of shady websites in her desperation to get work at 17. Aneet Padda realised her keen interest in acting quite early, but she didn't find support initially.

During Covid, Aneet was desperately searching for work. Without realising that casting agencies negotiate opportunities for actors, she sent her biodata to almost every website without verifying their authenticity.

During a chat with Cosmopolitan, Aneet recalled, "Almost every production house in the Hindi film industry has my audition tape, a terrible biodata, and Snapchat filter pictures."

She also recalled sending cold emails to 50-70 production companies during the pandemic as a desperate measure. Later, she realised casting agencies negotiate on behalf of the actors.

Aneet Padda's Interest in Acting

Aneet realised her potential in acting while performing in a school play at the age of 10.

"I was never a casual cinema-goer," she shared.

However, neither her friends nor her father encouraged her initially.

"For the longest time, I told myself 'you are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this.' I stopped dreaming for a while," Aneet said. Her father, who once harboured the desire to pursue acting, didn't give her much hope back then.

Aneet Padda's Career

Before Saiyaara, Aneet made her acting debut in Revathi's slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky, which also featured Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. She then appeared in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry, which was released on Amazon Prime.

However, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara helped her establish herself as a national sensation. Along with debutant Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's powerful acting made Saiyaara a compelling watch for cinegoers across ages and generations. The film has become the second highest-grossing film of the year after Chaava. It minted Rs 569.75 crore worldwide. It also scripted history as the all-time highest-grossing romantic film.