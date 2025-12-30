Amid <i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i> Box Office Dip, Karan Johar Urges People To Stop Celebrating "Failures"

2025 has not been the smoothest year for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The banner's films, like Kesari Chapter 2, Dhadak 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, failed to make a strong impact at the box office.

Adding to this, Dharma's latest release – Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – has also received mixed reviews and witnessed underwhelming collections. Amid the lukewarm response, Karan Johar recently took to social media with a note urging people to stop celebrating failures and be more mindful in their criticism.

The producer shared an elaborate note on Instagram.

He wrote, “Grace… Is this now an alien phenomenon? Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old fashioned graceful? Have we lost the grace to reply to messages and emails… Or if we do reply then can we not reply in monosyllables? Are we not able to celebrate other people's successes and can we stop celebrating their failures? Can we praise wholeheartedly and can we criticise without bias, anger and rage.”

KJo also pointed out how social media often becomes a space to project personal frustrations.

He said, “Can we stop making social media a dumping ground of our own failings, shortcomings or inner darkness…Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practice what we preach…gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors… Are we able to reduce our judgmental levels? You are not the moral police… look within and you will have to deal with your own questionable morality.”

Ending on a reflective note, he encouraged everyone to embrace their flaws, be authentic, and revive the idea of grace that seems to have been forgotten over the years.

“Lastly, do you have the grace to be YOU! With your flaws, rough edges and indecisions…be YOU and acknowledge YOU for who YOU are! Let's not bury grace… let's revive her from the ventilator she's been on for decades…happy 2026,” Karan Johar concluded.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions may not have had a stellar run at the box office in 2025, but the banner still has a major reason to cheer. Its film Homebound has made it to the list of 15 movies shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Earlier this year, Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section. The film received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience.