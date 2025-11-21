Ahaan Panday On People Not Realising How Young Cousin Ananya Panday Was When She Started: "Never Personally Gave Me Any Advice"

Ahaan Panday emerged as the breakout star of 2025 with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. Ahaan is the son of actor Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday, and is therefore Ananya Panday's cousin. He recently revealed whether Ananya, who has already established herself in the film industry, never gave him any advice ahead of his debut.

What's Happening

In an earlier conversation with GQ India, Ahaan Panday revealed that his cousin, Ananya, has never personally given him any advice. However, her "journey inspired him."

He continued, "People don't realise how young she was when she started. She has grown with the industry and, in just a few years, has evolved so much as an artist. Watching your little sister move mountains - that just makes you proud."

On Wanting To Be An Actor

In the same interview, Ahaan shared that he was never confident enough to go on stage when he performed in school plays and speeches. He initially wanted to be a writer.

"I'd push myself to get on stage, but I was introverted and awkward. And I never got the meaty roles either - I was always the tree or the rock. I was 16 when I gave my first audition for a Hindi remake of a Telugu film called Happy Days. But before all that, I was an angsty Tumblr teenager scribbling deep, pseudo-intellectual thoughts and thinking I was cool - which is probably why, initially, I wanted to be a writer."

On His Relationship Rumours With Aneet Padda

Speaking about how they are aware that the entire Internet thinks they're together - even though they're not - Ahaan added, "Chemistry isn't always romantic; it's about comfort, safety, and being seen. We've both made each other feel that. Even though she's not my girlfriend, I'll never have a bond quite like the one I have with Aneet.

"Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: 'It's the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.' We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we've shared is so special."

On the work front, Ahaan will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance.

