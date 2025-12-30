<i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Film Continues To Struggle Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Frenzy

Sameer Vidwans' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has crossed the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office. However, the film saw a noticeable dip in collections on Day 5. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the romantic drama earned Rs 1.75 crore on its first Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's total domestic collection stands at Rs 25.25 crore.

On December 29, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.14%, the report added. Morning shows recorded 6.23% occupancy, which improved in the afternoon to 14.33%. Evening shows saw 14.07%, while night shows closed at 13.91%.



The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer collected Rs 7.75 crore on Thursday, Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday, and around Rs 5 crore on Sunday.



The movie is up against stiff competition from Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office with massive earnings. Dhurandhar earned Rs 741.90 crore in 25 days, as reported by Jio Studios.

About Tu Meri Main Tera

Released on December 25, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri tells the story of Rehaan “Ray” Mehra (Kartik Aaryan), a wedding planner based in Los Angeles. Ray runs his agency, Hitched Forever, with his independent single mother, Pinky (Neena Gupta). His life takes an unexpected turn during a luxury yacht cruise in Croatia, where he meets Rumi Vardhan (Ananya Panday), an aspiring novelist from Agra who is on a solo trip ahead of her sister's wedding.

Rumi is a hopeless romantic who believes in the classic “'90s Bollywood” idea of love, while Ray represents today's hook-up culture. Despite their contrasting outlooks and initial clashes, the two grow close and fall in love over ten days.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Chandni Bhabhda, Tiku Talsania, Grusha Kapoor, Lokesh Mittal, and Afnan Fazli in key roles.

