Kartik Aaryan's <i>Saat Samundar Paar 2.0</i> Finds A Fan In Shobhaa De: "Don't Know What The Fuss Is About"

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to hit the theatres on December 25. The makers recently unveiled a new track from the film, Saat Samundar Par 2.0. The song is a remix of the popular track Saat Samundar Paar from the 1992 film Vishwatma.



Recently, Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd., which owns the rights to the original soundtrack, has filed a copyright infringement case against Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, music label Saregama, and rapper Badshah for allegedly using the song without permission. Amid all the chaos, author and columnist Shobhaa De shared her thoughts on the song.

What Shobhaa De Wrote In Her Post

Praising the song, Shobhaa De wrote, "Don't know what the fuss is about! Not sure about legalities and / or copyright issues. I enjoyed the new version of an old favourite (Saat Samundar Paar) immensely."

Sh added, "One, because I love @kartikaaryan. One of our most underrated actors. Two, because I adore the track. We have a fam/ friends chat group titled Saat Samundar, after an epic and totally hilarious dance performance at a family wedding. The new film, Tu Meri... etc looks frothy, frivolous, and fun. Like Emily in Rome. But hopefully, far more entertaining." Take a look at the post here:

About The Lawsuit

Trimurti Films has sought Rs 10 crore in damages and a permanent injunction to prevent the use of the original tune and lyrics in the remix featured in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Bombay High Court declined to grant urgent interim relief to Trimurti Films. The order was passed by Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, with a detailed order expected soon.

About Tu Meri Main Tera

Sameer Vidwans helmed Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures and backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.



