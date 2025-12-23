Internet Rips Apart Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's <i>Saat Samundar Paar 2.0</i>: "Stop This Nonsense"

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is the last big Bollywood release of this year. While the rom-com vibes, exotic locations and the lead pair's chemistry have gotten the Gen-Z crowd gushing, their latest song drop, Saat Samundar Par 2.0, was, however, slammed online.

Angry Internet users flooded X with comments like, "Kuch toh original kar le Kartik" and "Stop this nonsense."

There were a few positive reactions too, where one person wrote, "Vibes, views and viral chemistry."

Another fan commented, "Right in the feels."

One person even mentioned, "A surprise drop that's instantly winning hearts."

However, a majority of the reactions on X tipped the scale more towards angry outbursts by fans of the original from the 1992 film Vishwatma starring Divya Bharti.

Have a look here:

Abe Karthik Aryan bsdk kuch toh original kar le iconic gane Saath Samundar paar barbad kar diya iss iconic gane ki maaf kar de bhai teri picture ni chalegi @TheAaryanKartik sharm kale#SaatSamundarPaar pic.twitter.com/X95JBXDvp3 — Neil (@Neilneelu) December 23, 2025

Please stop this nonsense. We don't want a slow version of #SaatSamundarPaar like we don't want a rock version of Janam Dekh lo(Veer Jara) . Stop destroying iconic songs in the name of an unplugged version. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #TMMTMTTM pic.twitter.com/k2B2qQuBOZ — Subhash Shankarr (@subhash_shankar) December 22, 2025

Wtf is this 😂

Kids at school annual function dance better than this! #SaatSamundarPaar pic.twitter.com/6JkkarzVQN — Illusionminati (@illuminatiGuyy) December 22, 2025

Need to revisit original #SaatSamundarPaar — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 23, 2025

The most gayest version of #SaatSamundarPaar 🤢🤮



Karthik nibba nibbi fans will love it. 🥰 — K44 (@kishorerathore8) December 23, 2025

Kyu poorane gaano ki gobhi khodne mai lge hue hai yrr ye log. @TheAaryanKartik bhai kuch to original krrlo yrr... Acting Akshay Kumar se copy krte ho gaane poorane classic utha lete ho.



One more Claasic #SaatSamundarPaar destroyed successfully. #TMMTMTTM pic.twitter.com/Nts2LGornV — Shiv Kr Yadav (@Skyadav009) December 22, 2025

The newest song from #TMMTMTTM

has arrived titled as #SaatSamundarPaar



A recreation done right, it's fresh, it's grand, and full of soul. A surprise drop that's instantly winning hearts.#KartikAaryan teams up with dance crew #QuickStyle, setting a new trend.

Wholesome… pic.twitter.com/lU533W3isR — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 22, 2025

Bombay High Court Refuses Stay On Saat Samundar Paar 2.0

The popular song Saat Samundar Paar from Vishwatma has been used in the upcoming Dharma film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Producers - Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd of the original soundtrack had filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, music label Saregama, and rapper Badshah, for using the soundtrack without proper authorisation.

According to a Bar and Bench report earlier today, the Bombay High Court refused to grant urgent interim relief to the producers.

The decision was pronounced today by a single judge, Bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, while a detailed order is expected soon.

About The Lawsuit

Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd had sought Rs 10 crore worth of damages and permanent injunctions to restrict the use of the original Saat Samundar Paar, including its tune and lyrics, for the purpose of remixing it in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The producers have further argued that all rights in the musical, literary works, and sound recordings, including the use of the song or any part of it in any film, lie with them.

Trimurti added that they noticed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Using the song Saat Samundar Paar in their posts, naming Badshah as the artist on posters. This song was not included in the film's music album that dropped on December 17.

The producers have gone to the extent of stopping the release of the film on the basis of it containing the allegedly infringing song.

Film Details, Cast And Release Plans

The romantic drama is backed by an extensive production team, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Bhumika Tewari producing under Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, best known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set for a worldwide theatrical release during Christmas 2025.

