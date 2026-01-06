Neena Gupta Says She 'Looked Better Than Many Heroines Today', But Why A Lead Role Never Came To Her

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, whose career spans over four decades, recently admitted she wished she had achieved more during her prime. In an interview, Neena said that her "low self-esteem" hindered her career growth.

What Neena Gupta Said

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Neena Gupta said, "I often think that compared to many heroines today, I could have done a better job and even looked better. These thoughts do come, but what is the point?"

Neena said she never got the chance to play the female lead in mainstream Hindi films at the height of her career. Shedding light on the same, she said, "It was my fault because I didn't always have the patience. I looked for the wrong things. Most of the time, I had low self-esteem, and I believe these factors hampered my growth. I also didn't have anyone to guide me, no godmother or godfather. Eventually, I realised this industry is a business. There's nothing emotional about it. I didn't understand the rules or the game."

About Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta began her journey in the early 1980s with acclaimed films like Gandhi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, later appearing in arthouse projects such as Saath Saath.



She became a household name through iconic television shows like Mirza Ghalib and Saans. After years of supporting roles, Neena made a strong comeback with the sleeper hit Badhaai Ho in 2018. She received lots of love and appreciation for her role in Panchayat.

She was most recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and is now gearing up for Vadh 2, which reunites her with actor Sanjay Mishra. The film is scheduled to release on February 6.



