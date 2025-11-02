Watch: Masaba Gupta's 1-Year Old Daughter Calls Grandmother Neena Gupta "Neena"

Happy Birthday to Masaba Gupta. The fashion designer turns 36 today. She celebrated her special day surrounded by love, laughter, and her little one, Matara – who ended up stealing the spotlight with her adorable gesture.

On her birthday, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share glimpses of her “simple joys.” One of the cutest moments was a short video featuring her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, spending time with baby Matara.

In the clip, Neena Gupta was seen encouraging Matara to chant Om. The actress smiled warmly as she guided her. But instead of saying Om, Matara sweetly said, “Neena.” Did you just say “awww”?

The rest of the slides gave a peek into Masaba Gupta's birthday cakes. The text attached to the post read, “Simple joys. Happy Birthday to Masaba!”

Reacting to the post, Sushant Divgikr wrote, “Awwwwww cutuuummmms. Happpppy bday M.” Dia Mirza said, “Happppppyyyyy Birthday Masaba.”

This is not the first time Masaba Gupta shared a cute moment featuring Neena Gupta and little Matara. Back in May, she posted a sweet video of her mother spending time with her granddaughter.

In the clip, Neena Gupta was seen singing Dum Maaro Dum to Matara while the two danced along. Masaba gave fans a small peek at the moment without revealing her baby's face.

The side note read, "Mozart for babies. Nani singing whatever comes to mind. It's a miracle I turned out ok. @neena_gupta."

Masaba Gupta got married to Satyadeep Misra in January 2023. The couple welcomed Matara in October last year.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was last seen in Metro... In Dino. The Anurag Basu directorial also featured Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.