Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday's <i>Tu Meri Main Tera</i> Cleared By Censors With 3 Changes

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has successfully cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been given a U/A 16+ certificate.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the censor process involved a few modifications, after which the certification was officially granted on December 15.

CBFC-Mandated Changes And Final Certification

During the examination, the CBFC's Examining Committee suggested three specific changes. The makers were asked to reduce a sexually suggestive scene in the first half of the film, resulting in a 15-second cut.

In addition, certain dialogues containing obscene words were instructed to be muted or removed, including from the subtitles. The committee also directed the removal of abbreviated obscene expressions from a scene in the second half.

Once these edits were implemented, the film received its censor clearance. As per the certificate, the final runtime of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stands at 145 minutes and 41 seconds.

Film Details, Cast And Release Plans

The romantic drama is backed by an extensive production team, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Bhumika Tewari producing under Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, best known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set for a worldwide theatrical release during Christmas 2025.

