Co-Stars Sara Ali Khan And Aditya Roy Kapur Reunite At Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja. Kartik Aaryan On Guest List Too

Like every year, director Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati Puja at his home. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan marked their presence at the puja. For Sara and Aditya, it was a Metro...In Dino reunion.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Rupali Ganguly were also spotted at the gathering.

In keeping with the festive vibes, Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow salwar suit, while Sunidhi opted for a yellow kurta. Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a white saree paired with a red blouse. Sanya Malhotra wore a blue saree for the occasion, and Rupali Ganguly looked gorgeous as ever in a red-and-yellow saree.

Kartik Aaryan, who has collaborated with Basu on an untitled upcoming project, was also invited. Kartik and producer Bhushan Kumar posed with Basu in a wholesome picture.

Take a look at the pictures here:

For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur played love interests in Basu's directorial Metro...In Dino. Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur acted together in Basu's 2020 film Ludo. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra made their big-screen debuts together in Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Speaking of Metro...In Dino, the film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The title has a thematic link to the song "In Dino" from the previous film Life in a...Metro.

Anurag Basu is known for films like Metro, Jagga Jasoos, Barfi!, Kites.