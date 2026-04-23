Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Film To Release In 2026, Confirms Director Anurag Basu

Filmmaker Anurag Basu on Thursday confirmed that his upcoming film with actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is progressing as planned and will be released in cinemas later this year.

The untitled film had been the subject of speculation regarding possible delays, but Basu put those rumours to rest, stating that the shoot was going well.

"We are very much on schedule and the shoot is progressing well. It's a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended," the director said in a statement.

About The Film

The film marks the first on-screen pairing of Kartik and Sreeleela.

Earlier, there were rumours suggesting that Triptii Dimri was being considered for the female lead role. However, reports claimed she was dropped due to her "overexposed" and "overtly sexualised" image after her appearance in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Anurag Basu, however, dismissed these claims in an interview with HT City, saying, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor based on the characters they've played. Aashiqui wasn't even part of the story anymore. I don't know where these stories came from. The most important factor was dates-Triptii was already shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film was starting this month. She is still my best friend, and I really admire her as an actress. You should ask her about what happened."

Music for the project is being composed by Pritam, a frequent Basu collaborator, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

Basu is known for his distinctive brand of musical storytelling, having previously helmed films such as Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Metro... In Dino.

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