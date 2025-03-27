Spotted: Kartik Aaryan, With An Injured Hand, Shoots With Sreeleela For Anurag Basu's Film

Kartik Aaryan and southern actor Sreeleela were spotted shooting in North Bengal on Wednesday for Anurag Basu's untitled film. Pictures from the venue are already viral on social media. The picture which stood out of the lot is Kartik riding a bike with Sreeleela on the pillion. Kartik Aaryan sports overgrown bread and hair. His left hand is seen wrapped in a bandage.

The viral pictures also show Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela being welcomed at a Siliguri hotel. There are also BTS shots of the crew chilling and having fun with actors.

Earlier, there were rumours suggesting that Triptii Dimri was being considered for the female lead role. However, reports claimed she was dropped due to her "overexposed" and "overtly sexualised" image after her appearance in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Anurag Basu, however, dismissed these claims in an interview with HT City, saying, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor based on the characters they've played. Aashiqui wasn't even part of the story anymore. I don't know where these stories came from. The most important factor was dates-Triptii was already shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film was starting this month. She is still my best friend, and I really admire her as an actress. You should ask her about what happened."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which was released on Diwali last year.

Sreeleela, on the other hand, was last seen in the dance number Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. Sreelala is making her Hindi debut with the film.