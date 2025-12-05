Singer Rahul Vaidya Had To Spend Rs 4.2 Lakh On Goa-Mumbai Flight Amid Indigo Delay

Singer Rahul Vaidya is one of those travellers who was badly hit by the IndiGo crisis. On Thursday, more than 100 flights were cancelled by the airline IndiGo, causing distress and panic among thousands of travellers nationwide.

Rahul Vaidya, who was travelling from Goa to Mumbai, shared a series of Instagram Stories to narrate his first-hand experience of the ordeal.

In the first post, he shared a tired selfie of himself. He wrote, "One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight... and still don't know how we are going to reach there!"

In another post, he shared images of multiple boarding passes, revealing he paid Rs 4.2 lakh for the domestic flight tickets.

"These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay... and now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me," wrote Rahul.

Television actress Nia Sharma also spent Rs 54 thousand on a domestic flight. In a series of posts, she wrote, "My boarding pass is for 54k... and it's domestic travel."

IndiGo on Thursday issued a "heartfelt apology" to customers and industry stakeholders after widespread disruptions across its network and operations over the past two days, and said the airline "remains focused on streamlining its operations at the earliest."

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, which is substantially higher than normal. Passengers across multiple airports on Thursday voiced strong frustration as IndiGo's nationwide operations remained severely disrupted, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options.

"We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy," IndiGo said in a statement posted on X.