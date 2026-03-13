IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier As It Imposes Fuel Surcharge Amid Iran War

Passengers booking IndiGo flights will pay more from tomorrow after the airline announced it is adding a fuel charge to all domestic and international routes amid war in the Middle East. The charge takes effect at 00:01 hours on March 14, the airlines said.

IndiGo said in a press release that the move follows a surge in fuel prices linked to the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. The airline pointed to the International Air Transport Association's Jet Fuel Monitor, which records an increase of more than 85 per cent in fuel prices for the region.

Aviation Turbine Fuel forms a significant share of airlines' operating costs. The airlines stated that this sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on the costs and network of all airlines, including IndiGo. It added that offsetting the entire impact of the fuel price surge would require a very substantial adjustment to fares.

"While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers," the company said.

The overall prices for all new bookings on IndiGo flights will include the following additional fuel charge per sector:

Within Domestic India: Rs 425

Indian Subcontinent: Rs 425

Middle East: Rs 900

South East Asia and China: Rs 1,800

Africa and West Asia: Rs 1,800

Europe: Rs 2,300

"IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate," the airline said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid major disruptions in the oil and shipping industry around the globe due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran.

