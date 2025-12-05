Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Link-Up Rumours With Urmila Matondkar: "No One Talks About..."

Ram Gopal Varma recently opened up about his link-up rumours with Urmila Matondkar, calling her the most "versatile actress." He collaborated with her in Rangeela, Daud, Satya, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, working extensively from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar were a hit formula back in the day. The actress's films with the filmmaker cemented her name strongly in that era.

In conversation with Zoom, the filmmaker said, "I think she is the most versatile actress, that is why I have worked with her in so many movies. I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan more, but nobody talks about it."

Furthermore, addressing the chatter about them, Ram Gopal Varma stated that this is how the "system" and social media work.

About Ram Gopal And Urmila Matondkar

During the peak of their professional collaborations, buzz about Ram Gopal Varma's growing closeness to Urmila Matondkar began circulating.

Some reports even mentioned this, leading to a strained relationship between RGV and his then-wife Ratna Varma.

In Ram Gopal Varma's book Guns & Thighs: The Story of My Life, the filmmaker dedicated a chapter to Matondkar ("Women in My Life"). He elaborated on how he was mesmerised by her beauty, which was why he intended to make Rangeela.

Rangeela was re-released in theatres in a 4K HD restored version on November 28, 2025.

About Rangeela

Rangeela was released on September 8, 1995 and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film starred Matondkar alongside Aamir Khan.

Rangeela revolved around Matondkar's character Mili, a girl with dreams of becoming a famous actor. However, her life takes a turn when Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff), a celebrated actor, and Munna (Aamir Khan), her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

The film is also remembered for its popular songs, including Kya Kare, Tanha Tanha, Hai Rama, Mangta Hai Kya, and Pyaar Yeh Jaane Kaise, all of which remain evergreen hits.

The music was composed by the renowned composer A.R. Rahman.

It became a blockbuster at the box office and emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year in India.

