Ram Gopal Varma Defends His "Thunder Thighs" Remark About Sridevi: "What Is Wrong With Objectification?"

A decade later, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has revisited the controversy he stirred with his comment on Sridevi's "thunder thighs" and how it contributed to her fame, not just because of her acting abilities. Ram Gopal Varma has once again defended his views despite the backlash he received, asking, "What is wrong with objectification?"

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Zoom on a podcast, Ram Gopal Varma mentioned, "What is wrong with objectification? That was an asset she had apart from her talent. I think calling it objectification is objectification. How does a person become unique? There will be reasons. You should not limit it to the fact that she's a great actress or a great human being. It could be due to this also. Why avoid it? When did I say she's not an actor? I was saying they (her 'thunder thighs') also contributed (to her fame)."

He continued, "I personally believe if she had thin legs, she would never have become a star. They were part of the whole package. If Amitabh Bachchan were 6 inches shorter, I'm not very sure he would have become a big star. Or if Shah Rukh Khan were 6 inches taller, I don't know if he would have been a big star."

The 2015 Controversy

Ram Gopal Varma has worked with Sridevi in films like Great Robbery, Govindhaa Govindhaa and Hairaan. Back in 2015, a particular chapter from his book Guns and Thighs led to a major controversy where he expressed his hatred for Boney Kapoor for "bringing that angel down from heaven to such an ordinary, humdrum existence."

Boney Kapoor did not take the accusation lightly and hit back, calling Ram Gopal Varma "crazy, bonkers, and a pervert."

Furthermore, to defend his statement at that time, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Sridevi ji's fame is not only because of her acting capacity, but it's also because of her thundering thighs, top critics of Himmatwala time... If only acting talent is a measure for stardom, why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Sridevi ji? The thunder thighs made the difference."

If only acting talent is a measure for stardom why was'nt Smita Patil bigger than Srideviji..The thunder thighs made the difference — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 1, 2015

Ram Gopal Varma added that his remarks made then were in jest, and how he saw her when he was younger.