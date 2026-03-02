Khushi Kapoor To Star In Mom Sridevi's <i>Mom 2</i>, Shooting On At Noida International Film City

Actor Khushi Kapoor is set to star in Mom 2, the sequel of her mother Sridevi's last film, sources confirmed to NDTV. The actor, who made her debut with The Archies in 2023, is currently shooting for the movie in Noida International Film City.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom was a revenge thriller which narrates the story of Devki, played by Sridevi, who vows to avenge her step-daughter (Sajal Ali) after she is brutally gang raped by her classmates. Sridevi won the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously for the 2017 film Mom, which released just months before her sudden death in Dubai.

Mom 2 is directed by Girish Kohli and also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna. The upcoming film is produced by Khushi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor who also served as a co-producer on the original movie. Akshai Puri is also backing Mom 2.

Mom 2 is billed as the first movie to be shot at the new International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

During the promotion of Mom, Sridevi spoke about being drawn to the character of Devki.

"The character hit me strongly. It is full of emotions, it is all about emotions and feeling them. I withdraw myself as an actor from everything on the sets. I did not plan to be aloof or not talk to anybody, this story did not allow me to do it," the late actor had told PTI.

"There is a good quality of work around. I don't want to do films just because I have to do it. I am already busy at home, I enjoy being at home. I have two daughters. If there is something out of the box and good then only I do it," she had added.

Khushi Kapoor, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, has also featured in movies such as Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan.

