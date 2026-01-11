Khushi Kapoor Reveals She Suffers From Irritable Bowel Syndrome: What Is IBS? Check Symptoms And Causes

Khushi Kapoor revealed that she suffers from irritable bowel syndrome. The 25-year-old actress, in one of Orry's (Orhan Awatramani) recent videos, was asked about the most loyal thing in her life. To this, she replied, "Irritable Bowel Syndrome". Also known as IBS, it is a chronic condition that affects your digestive system. Even though IBS is common, it is an uncomfortable gastrointestinal disease that affects your intestines severely. Read on to know more about the condition, its symptoms and causes.

What Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Johns Hopkins Medicine says that IBS is a common condition that is characterised by abdominal discomfort. It is associated with altered bowel movements. Recent studies have found that "symptoms of IBS are related to hypersensitivity of the nerves found in the wall of the gastrointestinal tract. These nerves are distinct from those in your spinal cord and brain. For some people, IBS may arise from how the gut nerves communicate with the brain, or how the brain processes that information."

What Are The Symptoms Of Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Symptoms of IBS can be frequent or during flare-ups. Here are some of the symptoms of IBS.

Abdominal pain or cramps, usually related to the urge to poop

Excess gas and bloating

Diarrhoea, constipation or alternating between the two

Mucous in your poop (may look whitish)

Feeling like you're unable to empty your bowels even after pooping

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some people might experience symptoms that are not related to the gastrointestinal system. These include:

Migraine headaches

Sleep disturbances

Anxiety or depression

Fibromyalgia

Chronic pelvic pain

What Are The Causes Of Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

While the exact cause of IBS is not known, here are some factors that may play a role. Here are some factors that might cause IBS, according to Mayo Clinic.

Muscle contractions in the intestine: The intestine walls have layers of muscle that contract as they move food through the digestive tract. When the contractions are stronger and last longer than usual, it can cause gas, bloating and diarrhoea. Weak contractions can slow food passage and lead to hard and dry stools. Nervous system: When there are issues with the nerves in the digestive system, it may cause discomfort in the abdomen, stretching from gas or stool. Also, poor coordination between the brain and the intestines can cause the body to overreact to changes that typically occur in the digestive process. This can result in pain, diarrhoea or constipation. Severe infection: One may develop IBS after a severe bout of diarrhoea caused by bacteria or a virus. This is called gastroenteritis. Stress: Some people might also suffer from IBS due to stress. When they're exposed to stressful events, especially in childhood, they tend to have more symptoms of IBS.

How To Manage Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Managing IBS requires dietary adjustments, lifestyle changes, and stress reduction. These can help to alleviate symptoms like bloating, pain, and irregular bowel movements. Here are some ways to manage symptoms of IBS.

Dietary Changes: Follow a low-FODMAP diet in phases. Restrict high-FODMAP foods like onions, garlic, and certain fruits for 4-6 weeks, then reintroduce them to identify the triggers, and personalise your diet accordingly. Eat regular meals with fresh ingredients, chew thoroughly, and increase soluble fibre gradually to regulate bowels without gas. Avoid common irritants such as caffeine, alcohol, fizzy drinks, and gas-producing foods like cabbage or beans. Hydration and Eating Habits: Drink at least 8-10 glasses of fluid daily. Prioritise water, herbal teas, or sugar-free squash to improve digestion and prevent constipation. Space meals evenly, avoiding skips, and opt for smaller and frequent portions if diarrhea-prone or larger high-fiber ones for constipation. Exercise: Engage in 30 minutes of moderate activity on most days, like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. These help to stimulate intestinal contractions, improve mood, and regulate bowels. Perform yoga or Pilates, which combine movement with your breath to improve gut motility and reduce flare-ups. Stress Management: Practice relaxation techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to manage stress, which is a key IBS trigger. Aim for consistent sleep by setting fixed bedtimes and wake times.

