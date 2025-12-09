7 Yoga Asanas That Can Provide Instant Gas Relief

Winter is that time of the year when people indulge in some of the best delicacies. Decadent cakes, stuffed parathas, spicy curries and more. But, eating delicious food also comes with its drawbacks. A lot of people tend to suffer from bloating, gas, indigestion and other digestive problems during winters. This happens because your metabolism tends to get slower and there's an overload on the digestive system. To overcome this problem, you can resort to certain remedies.

There are some home remedies that you can try, which can help reduce gas. Also, performing some form of physical activities like yoga can turn out to be beneficial. There are certain yoga asanas that target the abdominal area, massage digestive organs, and help get relief from gas that causes bloating and discomfort. Here are some yoga asanas that can provide instant gas relief.

Yoga Asanas For Instant Gas Relief

1. Pavanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

Start with lying flat on your back with legs extended and arms at your side. Inhale deeply, then exhale while bending one knee toward your chest, clasping hands around the knee to pull it closer gently. Keep the other leg straight, holding this pose for 20-30 seconds or 3-5 deep breaths before switching sides, and then repeat. This pose compresses the abdomen, releases trapped gas and improves digestion. Regular practice can also help reduce lower back pain.

2. Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)

Start on your back, inhale, then exhale and draw both knees toward your chest, wrapping arms around ankles or thighs. Flex your feet if possible and rock from one side to the other for added massage. Hold this pose for 5-10 deep breaths while keeping head and neck relaxed. The compression helps to stimulate intestinal movement, wringing out gas like squeezing a sponge.

3. Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

Lie on your back, bend knees while keeping feet flat, then shift your hips slightly right and drop both knees on your left. Extend the right arm out and place the left hand on the right knee. Look over the right shoulder, twist the torso for 7-10 breaths, then repeat on the other side. This twist helps to compress and release abdominal organs, mimicking a wringing motion that removes gas through the digestive tract.

4. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Kneel down and make sure your big toes touch while your knees are wide. Sit back on your heels, then fold forward with your body resting on thighs and arms extended ahead or at the sides and forehead on the mat. Breathe deeply for 1-5 minutes, allowing the abdomen to compress against the thighs. The forward fold helps to calm the nervous system while pressing on the stomach to release tension and trapped gas.

5. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated Spinal Twist)

Sit with legs extended, then bend the right knee and place the foot outside the left thigh. Twist the torso towards your left keeping the right elbow against the left knee and left hand behind for support. Hold this pose for 3-5 deep breaths and then switch sides. The twist compresses intestines from both sides, helping gas passage and reducing bloating. It also boosts circulation to digestive organs, improving overall gut health.

6. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Start on all fours, then lift your hips to form an inverted V. Press your hands into the floor, and look at your navel. Hold this pose for 30 seconds while breathing. The inversion helps in moving the gas downward and the core squeeze expels it. This asana also helps to lengthen the spine which helps to decompress the torso, which reduces bloating.

7. Malasana (Garland Pose)

Squat with your feet close and heels down. Keep your knees wide, press elbows on the outer knees and join your palms in prayer. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths. Deep squatting opens the hips and massages the intestines which helps remove gas efficiently. It also strengthens the pelvic floor.

These asanas provide the best result when performed on an an empty stomach or post-meal wait.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.