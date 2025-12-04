6 Yoga Asanas To Promote Proper Digestion In Winter

Most of us think of yoga as a way to stretch and calm the mind but there is growing, research-backed evidence that a regular, gentle yoga practice can help the digestive system too. Mechanistically, yoga combines postures that compress, twist and then release the abdomen which can mechanically stimulate intestinal motility and relieve trapped gas. Along with this, slow, controlled breathing and certain pranayama that stimulate the vagus nerve and shift the nervous system toward parasympathetic “rest-and-digest” activity, and stress reduction that lowers cortisol and sympathetic overdrive which otherwise slows gut transit and alters gut-brain signalling.

Cold seasons produce two effects relevant to digestion: people tend to eat heavier, richer foods and reduce physical activity, and temperature itself influences enzymatic activity and gut motility. Yoga in winter offers many benefits: simple asanas and breath work generate internal warmth, improve peripheral and splanchnic blood flow, and keep gut motility active; and the stress-reducing, appetite-regulating effect of yoga helps prevent winter overeating and poor meal timing. Let's understand the step-by-step of yoga asanas that can help improve digestion this winter.

6 Yoga asanas that can promote better digestion in winter

1. Gomukhasana

Your left leg is first folded, and your ankle is placed close to your left hip.

Next, cross your right leg over your left leg such that both knees of the two legs are in contact.

Now place both of your hands behind your back, holding the left hand there with the right. Keep your spine straight while performing all of these actions.

For 30 to 60 seconds, maintain that posture.

After shifting into a new position, repeat the previous steps.

2. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

3. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

4. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

5. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

6. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

Try short, gentle yoga sessions regularly of 15–30 minutes, most days rather than long intense sessions once a week for best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Medical Yoga Therapy — Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine / National Institutes of Health (NIH) — 2017.

Meditation and Yoga for Irritable Bowel Syndrome — Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology / NIH-hosted article — 2022.

Development of sham yoga poses to assess the benefits of asanas — NIH/PMC article (methodological study) — 2021.

Effects of temperature on feeding and digestive processes — Comparative Physiology / NCBI (review of temperature effects on digestion) — 2020.