Yoga Poses For Managing Winter Weight Gain

Weight gain in winter is common due to various factors, including decreased physical activity, changes in metabolism, and an increase in comfort eating driven by cold weather and shorter daylight hours. The body naturally conserves energy during colder months, and the craving for high-calorie, warming foods tends to rise. Reduced exposure to sunlight can also impact serotonin levels, leading to mood changes that may trigger overeating. Yoga is an effective way to manage weight gain during winter by promoting flexibility, boosting metabolism, enhancing mood, and reducing stress hormones like cortisol, which can contribute to weight retention. Regular yoga practice keeps the body active, helps burn calories, and supports mindful eating habits. Keep reading as we share a list of yoga poses you can perform to prevent weight gain in winter.

10 Yoga poses for weight management and a step-by-step guide

How to Perform:

Stand straight in Pranamasana (Prayer Pose).

Inhale, raise arms overhead in Hasta Uttanasana.

Exhale, bend forward to Padahastasana (Hand-to-Foot Pose).

Step back into Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose).

Move into Phalakasana (Plank Pose).

Lower into Ashtanga Namaskara (Knees, Chest, Chin Pose).

Inhale into Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose).

Exhale into Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose).

Return to Ashwa Sanchalanasana.

Step forward into Padahastasana, then raise your arms and come back to Pranamasana.

How to Perform:

Sit with legs extended.

Lean back slightly, lifting your legs to a 45-degree angle.

Extend arms forward parallel to the floor.

Hold for 15-30 seconds.

How to Perform:

Stand with feet wide apart.

Turn right foot outward, left foot slightly inward.

Bend right knee at 90 degrees, and extend arms parallel.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

How to Perform:

Stand with feet together.

Bend knees, lowering hips like sitting on a chair.

Raise arms overhead.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

How to Perform:

Lie face-down.

Place hands under shoulders.

Inhale, lift your chest while keeping your elbows close.

Hold for 20 seconds.

How to Perform:

Stand with feet wide apart.

Extend arms horizontally, and bend sideways to touch the right ankle.

Extend left arm upward.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

How to Perform:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and feet flat on the floor.

Lift hips while keeping arms at sides.

Hold for 30 seconds.

How to Perform:

Sit with legs extended.

Inhale, raise arms; exhale, fold forward, touching feet.

Hold for 30 seconds.

How to Perform:

From a plank, bring the right knee forward and place it behind the right wrist.

Extend left leg back.

Fold forward gently.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

How to Perform:

Lie face-down, arms at sides.

Inhale, lift chest and legs off the floor.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Practicing these poses regularly boosts metabolism, enhances flexibility, and promotes calorie burn, making it easier to manage weight during winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.