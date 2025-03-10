Walking Or Yoga? Here's What's More Effective For Weight Loss

Both walking and yoga are excellent forms of exercise that offer a wide range of health benefits. Walking is one of the simplest and most effective cardiovascular activities, strengthening the heart, lungs, and muscles while improving overall endurance. On the other hand, yoga is a holistic practice that not only enhances flexibility and muscle tone but also promotes mental well-being through relaxation and mindfulness. In this article, we discuss in detail how walking and yoga can help you lose weight.

Walking vs. yoga: which is healthier?

Both activities have unique benefits, making it difficult to declare one as “healthier” than the other. Walking is particularly beneficial for heart health, weight management, and improving bone density. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of diabetes. Yoga, however, focuses on improving flexibility, balance, and core strength while also offering mental relaxation and stress relief. It is highly effective in reducing anxiety and improving overall emotional well-being. If you are looking for a low-impact workout that benefits both the mind and body, yoga is an excellent choice. However, if cardiovascular health and endurance are your priority, walking may be more suitable.

What's more effective for weight loss: walking or yoga?

When it comes to weight loss, walking generally burns more calories than yoga in the same amount of time, making it more effective for shedding extra kilos. However, certain forms of yoga, like power yoga or vinyasa yoga, can be more intense and increase calorie expenditure. Walking also enhances metabolism, particularly when combined with a balanced diet, making it a great way to create a calorie deficit necessary for weight loss. On the other hand, yoga helps regulate hormones that influence hunger and digestion, reducing cravings and promoting mindful eating habits. Additionally, yoga reduces stress, which plays a major role in weight gain by controlling cortisol levels that contribute to belly fat accumulation.

How walking helps with weight loss

Walking, especially at a brisk pace or on an incline, increases heart rate and energy expenditure, leading to fat loss over time. Regular walking improves the body's ability to burn fat and process carbohydrates efficiently, preventing weight gain. Walking tones leg muscles and strengthens bones, making it easier to maintain an active lifestyle. Consistent walking, especially in combination with strength training, has been shown to reduce visceral fat, which is linked to various health risks. A post-meal walk can speed up digestion and regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the likelihood of storing excess fat.

How yoga helps with weight loss

Yoga lowers cortisol levels, helping to prevent stress-induced cravings and emotional eating. Certain yoga poses stimulate thyroid function and improve digestion, promoting a more efficient metabolism. Advanced yoga poses engage core muscles, leading to improved muscle tone and fat-burning even at rest. Yoga fosters self-awareness, making individuals more conscious of their eating habits and portion sizes. Twisting yoga poses help stimulate digestion and eliminate toxins, preventing bloating and water retention.

If your primary goal is weight loss, walking may be a more efficient method due to its ability to burn calories faster. However, yoga plays a crucial role in maintaining long-term weight control by reducing stress, improving digestion, and encouraging mindful eating. For optimal results, a combination of both walking for calorie burning and yoga for toning and relaxation can provide the best outcome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.