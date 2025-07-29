Inside Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Session In Udaipur

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast, and her love for yoga is no secret. Whether it is a quick home workout or a full yoga flow, she makes sure to keep fitness a part of her daily routine. Her Instagram is filled with wellness tips, yoga videos and motivational posts that inspire fans to stay active and mindful. On Monday, the actress shared a new video where she is seen performing yoga on stage while guiding a live audience in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Dressed in comfy workout gear, Shilpa led the session with ease and energy. She performed a series of asanas, including Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutation), Chakki Chalanasana (grinding pose), Bhujangasana (cobra stretch) and Badhakonasana (butterfly pose).

Each move was done with grace and focus. The video was a mix of calm vibes and solid stretches - just what you would expect from Shilpa.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Make yoga a practice everyday. Wrapped up a beautiful session in Udaipur. Benefits: Regular practice of Yoga (including Pranayama and Asanas) offers a wide range of benefits for both body and mind. It helps improve flexibility, strength, balance, and posture. It also reduces stress and anxiety, promoting better mental well-being."

If Shilpa Shetty's yoga video gave you that little push to roll out your mat,

Here are five yoga asanas you can try adding to your routine

1. Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutation)

This is a full-body stretch that wakes you up and gets the blood flowing. It is a mix of forward bends, backbends and planks. Great for warming up and improving flexibility.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie on your stomach and lift your chest using your hands. It gives your spine a nice stretch and helps open up the chest. Also, a good one for posture.

3. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Sit down, bring your feet together and flap your knees like wings. It loosens up the hips and inner thighs. Chill pose for when you want to wind down.

4. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Stretch one arm down to your foot and the other up to the sky. This one helps with balance and works your sides and legs. It is simple but effective.

5. Chakki Chalanasana (Grinding Pose)

Sit with your legs stretched out, hold your hands together and move in big circles like you are churning something. It works your core and helps with digestion. Plus, it is fun.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.