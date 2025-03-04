Here Are All The Benefits To Know Before Doing Trampoline Workout Like Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is a queen of fitness, and there's no denying it. The star always keeps her fans updated and posted by teaching them various workout exercises through her social media account. In her other workout motivation, the star shared a video of herself working out on a trampoline. Sharing the video, the star shared how trampoline workouts are a great way to get stronger abs.

Trampoline workouts are gaining attention due to many beneficial reasons. These workouts not only bridge the gap between recreation and exercise but are also perfectly suited to life indoors and make working out easy and fun for those who don't prefer stepping out of their homes to burn calories. Trampoline workouts are far from a stand-in for other types of exercise, but they're a robust alternative.

What Are Trampoline Workouts?

Trampoline workouts are essentially low-impact yet intense cardiovascular activities that come with multiple health benefits. If, like Shilpa, you too wish to start trampoline workouts, then here are all the benefits to know before you practice trampoline workouts for building strength and core.

Improves Balance

One of the most important trampoline exercise benefits is that it helps develop better balance. Not only this, but it also works for better muscular coordination, and it will target your back, core, and leg muscles.

Low Impact

Although trampolining provides an intense workout for the muscles and bones, the mat or pad absorbs 80 percent of the shock from the rebound. It provides your body with an all-around workout while reducing the risk of injury.

Cardiovascular Workout

It is said that 10 minutes of bouncing on a trampoline is a better cardiovascular workout than 30 minutes of running. Bouncing on a trampoline also stimulates the flow in a way that helps rid the body of toxins and waste.

Muscle Training

Muscle tone and suppleness are improved, and your body fat is said to be reduced by doing trampoline workouts daily. It can also help improve posture and general muscle health.

Stress Relief

Trampoline workouts can help combat depression, anxiety, and stress by increasing the amount of endorphins released by the brain. Regular rebounding sessions can help you relax and promote better sleeping patterns.

