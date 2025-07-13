Shilpa Shetty Slays A <i>Saree</i>-torial Moment In a Red Georgette <i>Ajrakh</i> Drape

Shilpa Shetty has been a fashion inspiration to many for quite some decades now. Her traditional style looks have always been a success and her latest look was no exception. For the promotions of her upcoming film KD-the Devil, the Bollywood actress wore a rather simple red saree from the shelves of clothing label Nitya Bajaj.

The georgette number featured intricate ajrakh print work along the edges. Styled by stylist Sukriti Grover, Shilpa paired the drape with a stunning halter neck blouse in a matching red colour that featured an oomph-oozing backless pattern. It was decorated with a patterned design that complemented the saree's border.

For accessories, Shilpa picked silver bangles on her right wrist, statement earrings and a single ring. She nailed the beauty department too with winged eyeliner, smokey eye makeup, subtle blush on her cheeks and brown glossy lips. She tied her hair in a ponytail, leaving a few front strands loose to frame her face perfectly.

Nothing says festive quite like a saree and Shilpa Shetty definitely knows how to make a case for the same. Previously, the actress stunned in an ethereal white saree. The sheer drape came with a self-embroidered pattern and delicate border that added an extra edge to her look.

Shilpa paired it with a pearl-laden halter neckline blouse that simply elevated her attire. The layered pearl style was perfect to match the glam aesthetic and her backless style was too good to be missed. Ditching heavy-duty jewels, the actress opted for poker-straight tresses. Nude glam was the best way to round off her attire.

