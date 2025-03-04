Shilpa Shetty's Display Of Ethereal Charm Was Served In A White Manish Malhotra <i>Saree</i> And Backless Blouse

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty's Display Of Ethereal Charm Was Served In A White Manish Malhotra Saree And Backless Blouse

Shilpa Shetty weaves a dreamy ethnic vision in a beautiful white saree and pearl embellished blouse

Shilpa Shetty and her ethereal six-yard wonders are only meant to elaborate her fashion trajectory.

From acing traditional drapes to making a statement in her pre-draped looks, the actress can truly pull off any saree look.

At a recent event, the actress refined the power of white silhouettes in her latest saree style. Minimal hues are ruling the ethnic fashion scene and Shilpa indeed made a case for the same. The actress opted for an ethereal sheer drape that came with self-embroidered pattern. The saree came with delicate border that added an extra edge to her look.

Shilpa opted for a pearl-laden halter neckline blouse that simply elevated her attire. The layered pearl style was perfect to match the glam aesthetic and her backless style was too good to be missed. She ditched heavy-duty jewels to let her outfit stand out. Poker-straight tresses and nude glam was the best way to round off her attire.

