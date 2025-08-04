Shilpa Shetty Smashes Monday Blues With This Tennis Ball Workout

Shilpa Shetty is our go-to inspiration when it comes to fitness. The actress has made working out a part of her daily routine. From challenging exercises to mindful yoga, she follows a healthy wellness regimen and motivates fans to do the same.

So, if the Monday blues are getting the best of you, simply tune into Shilpa Shetty's latest post on Instagram. The fitness expert has shared the key to achieving toned abs with a fun physical activity. In the video, the actress can be seen performing a set of flutter kicks with a tennis ball.

Tennis ball exercises are a type of workout used for stretching, massage, or strengthening. Shilpa Shetty, dressed in an all-black athleisure, performed the moderately challenging activity with effortless grace and flexibility. She lay on her back and brought her legs up and down alternately while passing the tennis ball from one hand to the other.

Her side note revealed the benefits of a tennis ball workout and how to do it the right way. It read, "Ball's in your court, serve up that core strength. Benefits: Tones and defines abdominal muscles, strengthens deep core stabilizers, boosts control, coordination, and core endurance. How to do it right: 3 sets of 15–20 reps (each side), 2x a week minimum, focus on slow, controlled movement. Quality over quantity.

Shilpa Shetty swears by yoga. A week ago, the 50-year-old attended an event in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where she performed a range of yoga asanas on the stage in front of a live audience. Some of the asanas she executed with ease and energy were Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), Chakki Chalanasana (grinding pose), Bhujangasana (cobra stretch), and Badhakonasana (butterfly pose).

"Make yoga a practice every day. Wrapped up a beautiful session in Udaipur. Benefits: Regular practice of Yoga (including Pranayama and Asanas) offers a wide range of benefits for both body and mind. It helps improve flexibility, strength, balance, and posture. It also reduces stress and anxiety, promoting better mental well-being,” she captioned the post.

We cannot wait for Shilpa Shetty's next workout post and get inspired to exercise.