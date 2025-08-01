Shilpa Shetty Brings "Big <i>Jhumka</i> Energy" To Her Latest Indo-Western Outfit

Shilpa Shetty makes a fashion statement whenever she steps out. Of late, the diva has been rocking some desi looks, and her latest look is nothing short of impeccable.

Shilpa Shetty recently took to her Instagram to share some incredible pictures of herself wearing an Indo-western fit that seamlessly blends tradition and modernity. She wore a vibrant printed jacket with intricate motifs, inspired by traditional embroidery. However, the silhouette of the jacket is modern. Its tailored fit and peplum flare at the waist give it an edge. She paired the structured jacket with neutral bottoms that allow the jacket's colourful patterns to shine.

The highlight of the ensemble is undoubtedly oversized statement jhumkas, which add a bold, dramatic flair to the entire outfit. Serving as the focal accessory, the large jhumkas draw attention to the face, which exudes confidence and glamour.

Bringing the grandeur of traditional Indian jewelry to the fit, Shilpa Shetty's earring has an ornate design that feels fresh and modern. She has worn the earrings as earcuffs, which complement the outfit's muted tone and exude "big jhumka energy".

Her hair and makeup are simple and minimal, which puts the focus on the jewellery and the outfit. The neat bun goes well with the fit and highlights the jhumkas, giving the outfit an understated yet luxurious look.

Overall, the look is a hit for its minimal styling and the oversized jhumkas, which bring vibrancy to the look along with the jacket.