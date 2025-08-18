Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Her Strength And Flexibility With <i>Malasana</i> Pose

Shilpa Shetty's fitness mantra is our go-to guide when we need that extra push to hit the gym. Her commitment and dedication to working out regularly are what set her apart from the rest. Even on a Monday, the 50-year-old refuses to give in to her blues.

Shilpa Shetty recently posted a video on Instagram, throwing a yoga challenge to her followers and wellness enthusiasts. In the clip, she can be seen performing Malasana, also known as Garland Pose. This exercise requires you to stay in a deep squat pose while clasping your hands in front.

Shilpa Shetty added an extra dose of difficulty to the activity by getting back to her feet without any support. The actress executed the challenging yoga pose with confidence.

The 50-year-old actor wrote in the caption, “Hips do not lie - especially when it comes to this mobility move."

Sharing the benefits of a mobility movie like Malasana, Shilpa Shetty wrote:

Boosts thoracic, lumbar and lower body mobility

Opens tight hips, ankles, groin and adductors

Improves posture, flexibility and control

Acts as a joint health check.

Shilpa Shetty challenged her followers to try the pose and shared that if you are able to do the pose, you have above-average mobility and healthy joints.

Shilpa Shetty is our strongest motivator on days when we find it hard to move and hit the gym. If you want some fitspiration, Shilpa Shetty's feed is where you should look.