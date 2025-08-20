How Mohena Kumari Maintains A Healthy Lifestyle And Weight Post Pregnancy

Mohena Kumari is known to many as the graceful princess from Rewa and the charming Kirti Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She has always been in the spotlight, but recently, people are talking about her for another reason – her inspiring post pregnancy weight loss journey. Mohena Kumari, along with her husband Suyesh Rawat, is a mother of two – son Ayaansh, born in 2022, and daughter Gauritaa, born in 2024.

After embracing motherhood, Mohena decided to focus on herself and proved that discipline and balance can do wonders.

A Realistic Diet

According to a report by Times Now, Mohena's meals are not about restrictions but about balance.

"The entire journey of pregnancy has changed my body completely. I have gained a lot of weight, and my body does not have the agility it used to. But I know that with a little practice each day, I can help myself get my energy and agility back," Mohena says according to the report.

Mohena shares she eats every few hours, which kept her energy levels high and her metabolism active. Her plate is generally full of protein, fibre and wholesome carbs.

Mornings start with warm water to kick-start metabolism, followed by oats, porridge, or a multigrain paratha.

She keeps her lunch simple yet nutritious – dal, chapati, veggies and curd.

Instead of chips or fried food, she picked roasted gram, makhana and nuts.

Dinner stayed light too. Soup, salad, or grilled vegetables to keep digestion easy.

Mohena Kumari stayed away from fad diets. Her focus was on food that gave strength, not quick fixes.

Workouts That Fit Her Life

Diet was only half of her journey. Exercise played a big role. Mohena Kumari made fitness a part of her routine:

Yoga and stretching started her mornings, keeping her body flexible.

Cardio sessions like jogging, cycling, or even dancing gave her stamina and burned extra calories.

Strength training three to four days a week helped her tone up and rebuild strength post-pregnancy.

The Habits That Made a Difference

Mohena Kumari's journey shows that weight loss is not about extremes but about lifestyle choices. These simple habits worked for her:

Avoiding crash diets.

Finding hobbies that help her lose weight like dancing.

Eating small meals every 2-3 hours.

Replacing junk food with light, healthy snacks.

Staying hydrated with enough water.

Keeping dinner light and early.

Sleeping well – 7 to 8 hours every night.

From being a royal princess to becoming a TV star and now a fitness inspiration, Mohena Kumari's journey is nothing short of motivating.