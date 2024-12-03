Master The Spinal Wave Flow Like Shilpa Shetty To Fight Back Pain

Shilpa Shetty's workout diaries offer the kind of solution a fitness enthusiast at a beginner level could also use to their benefit. Besides sweating it out at the gym, the actress is also a hardcore yoga practitioner. We got a glimpse into her yoga session recently. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Shilpa demonstrated the pitch-perfect way to execute the Spinal Wave Flow. Her inspiring side note read, “The Spinal Wave Flow is a technique designed to release blockages in the spine and trigger a spinal wave. The goal of this movement is to create relief in the nervous system and encourage the body to release stressors. It also serves as a reminder that, like waves, nothing in life is permanent. Be present in the moment, Rise like a wave, but also Flow like water.” Spinal Wave Flow increases flexibility and releases tension in your spine strengthens the core muscle and helps to relieve aches and twitches around your spine.

Previously, Shilpa Shetty had our attention with her “Prone Reverse Hypers on a Swiss ball.” We admit, her Monday Motivation posts leave us super-inspired. In a clip uploaded on Instagram, Shilpa positions herself on the ball placed atop a bench. She lies face down on the ball while her core rests on the ball. With a tight grip on the bench, Shilpa lifts her legs in a rhythmic motion using her glutes and hamstrings. Did she pull it off? Absolutely, with utmost grace.

In her caption, Shilpa highlighted the benefits of the particular aerobic activity. She wrote, “This simple yet effective move strengthens your lower back and glutes while challenging your core to maintain balance. It is perfect for building strength, improving coordination, and finding stability—both in your workout and in life. Add this to the start or end of your training routine for 3 sets of 15-20 controlled reps, with 45 seconds of rest in between. Remember, progress is all about small steps (or lifts!).”

Shilpa Shetty's fitness mantras are like a rulebook we wish to follow thoroughly.

