Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Birthday Week In Dubrovnik, A Game Of Thrones Caption Follows

Shilpa Shetty's birthday week was all about fun in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The actress, who is having the best time with her family, shared postcard-worthy clicks on Instagram. The opening frame featured Shilpa dressed in a cream-coloured blazer and matching shorts as she sat on the Iron Throne from the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

Notably, Dubrovnik is famously known for its connection to the HBO series as the primary filming location for King's Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms. The city's well-preserved mediaeval architecture, including its iconic walls and fortifications, provided a stunning backdrop for many scenes in the show.

The follow-up slide showed Shilpa walking down the stairs in slow motion. There was also a snapshot of the actress on the same stairs. Next, we see Shilpa enjoying a pretzel on the streets of Dubrovnik.

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, son Viaan and daughter Samisha joined her on this trip. The actress also shared a group picture in her carousel post. The next two images featured Shilpa with her kids, followed by a sunset selfie of the diva.

Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of the street singer's performance in the post. She also enjoyed jet skiing with her husband. In another picture, the actress was seen feeding a bunch of Sika deer. She wore a white shirt with denim shorts and a sun hat to match the vibe of the place.

Finally, Shilpa concluded the post with a group picture featuring her friends and family. In the caption, she wrote, "Game of Sightseeing."

Check out the post here:

Shilpa Shetty's travel diaries are worth taking notes from.