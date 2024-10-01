Glam Starts And Stops At Nora Fatehi In A Feathery White Sequinned And Mesh Gown

Nora Fatehi may have been away for a while owing to her leg injury but she's back and hasn't wasted a single moment to deliver on song and dance at the IIFA Awards 2024. That's not all that caught our attention from the weekend though. Fashion enthusiasts and fans were excited to see the end of that hiatus too. Nora chose a breathtaking gown that was nothing short of a showstopper. The ensemble featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, perfectly complementing her statuesque frame. The gown itself was a visual masterpiece, crafted from delicate mesh and intricately adorned with shimmering rhinestones that caught the light with every step she took. Adding to the drama was a statement feather train. The gown's blend of elegance and modernity is a hallmark of designer Michael Cinco and is best adorned by the celebrity. She shined bright not just because of her embellished ensemble but also with the help of her drop necklace against her sweetheart neckline and drop earrings.

When the red carpet has Nora Fatehi on the guest list, you can see her shine from a distance. Her outfits are the talk of the town but the same can be said for her glamorous makeup and hairstyle as well. She went with old-world Hollywood glossy glam for the hair. For the makeup, the glam didn't stop at the flawless clear complexion but extended itself to the shimmering eye makeup topped with winged eyeliner, a matte peach lip and a matching blush to contour her face.

Nora Fatehi proved yet again why she's a fashion icon and a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

