Nora Fatehi's Nude Makeup Look Is A Lesson In Minimalist Glam

From attending Louis Vouitton's Show to looking fabulous at the American Music Awards, Nora Fatehi is having the best time, and looking fabolous while doing it all. The focal point of her glamorous looks is her makeup which is always on point.

In her latest Instagram post, the Canadian actor and singer of Moroccon origin, looked surreal in a makeup that complemented her sophisticated appearance.

Her complexion looks flawlessly matte and has a natural, vlevety finish that enhances her radiant skin, which can be achieved with a full coverage foundation and concealer. The subtle contouring sculpted her cheekbones and jawline. The bronzer, warm blush, soft highlighter on the high points of her face, including the cheekbones, nose bridge and cupid's bow gave her skin a luminous glow.

Nora Fatehi's eye makeup was soft and sultry with an eyeshadow in earthy, neutral tones, voluminous and curled lasges and a winged eyeliner. Her lips were the standout feature, adorned with a matte, rosy nude lipstick that brought together the whole look.

For the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2026 show, Nora Fatehi had rocked another stunning look. She opted for a matte base, a warm shade of eyeshadow, a thin black eyeliner and mascara. The nude lips and blow dried hair complemented her androgynous beige suit.

If you love Nora Fatehi's makeup looks and want to recreate it, fret not! The Snake singer had also shared some tips and how she wears her makeup when she steps outside in an Instagram reel.

She started off by mixing two concealers and applied it under the eyes, followed by a full coverage foundation that helped create a matte base. She used an eyebrow pencil to fill her brows, nude and brown eyeshadows on the upper and lower eyelids. She also used a mascara to get those voluminous lashes, natural blush on the cheeks and bronzer on the whole face. She finished it off with a pinkish nude lip colour.