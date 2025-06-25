Paris Fashion Week: Ishaan Khattar Attends Louis Vuitton Show In Style. Watch Out For His Funny Wordplay

Fresh off from the sets of The Royals, Ishaan Khatter marked his attendance at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. The actor has joined runway shows previously and made a front-row appearance for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 collection recently. This was his first presence at one of the fashion industry's marquee global events.

From sleek fits to deconstructed outerwear, Ishaan Khatter is bringing his A-game to his sartorial fits and all of them are turning heads.

While we love his fits, it is his moment of wordplay that left us smiling: Standing before the Eiffel Tower in pajamas and declaring, "I fell".

The pun - a brilliant play on "Eiffel" and "I fell" was goofy and clever. Walking in his room which had the view of the sparkling Eiffel Tower,, Ishaan Khatter feigned a dramatic slip, he stumbled and delivered the joke.

He captioned the post, "Gire hue jokes.. Bonjour Paris!! Travelled through 4 countries in a day after riding 319 km to make it here!! But I'd say the view is worth it."

Fans loved his humourous post. "Probably the only dad joke I'll laugh at", one user commented. Another user found it amusing and said, "Dad jokes! Gotta love them! Ha ha."

For the event, The Royals actor chose to keep it relaxed in a black leather jacket with shoulder pads. It was complemented by a brown sweater worn over a white vest.

We got a sneak peek into his look through the stories posted by Louis Vuitton on Instagram of the front-row guests who had attended the Menswear Spring Summer 2026 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

This year the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2026 Show, put together by Pharrell Williams, was inspired by Indian craftsmanship and culture. From architect Bijoy Jain designing the stage to Williams collaborating with music maestro A.R. Rahman for the track Yaara Punjabi that played in the backdrop, the show brough together artists from across the globe.