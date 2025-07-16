The Louis Vuitton Lifebuoy Bag Is Priced At Rs 8.6 Lakh, Why It Costs So Much

Would you be interested in shelling out not one or two but Rs 8.6 lakhs for a lifebuoy bag? Louis Vuitton says yes. The French luxury brand has taken the novelty bag market by storm by dropping an all-new lifebuoy-shaped handbag. The talked about arm candy made a debut at the recent Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris and has caused a stir on social media because it is eye catching, quirky and truly a signature Louis Vuitton.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/louisvuitton

But the factor that has really glued the audiences, customers and netizens to the Louis Vuitton Lifebuoy Bag is the fact that it comes with a Rs 10,000 US dollar value which equals to Rs 8,60,000 approximately. What's more, it is currently listed under contact concierge services on the Louis Vuitton website which indicates that it is either coming soon or is already in high demand.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/louisvuitton

Why Is Louis Vuitton Lifebuoy Bag So Expensive?

While the Louis Vuitton Lifebuoy Bag is definitely a collector's piece, it is functional with three zip compartments along with an adjustable leather strap to help you wear it crossbody or over the shoulder. What's more, it is made out of Louis Vuitton's signature leather canvas with monogram, it gives off a luxury vibe, only in a floaty manner.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/louisvuitton

All eyes on the all new Louis Vuitton Lifebuoy Bag which is being added to cart across the globe.

