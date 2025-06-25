Paris Fashion Week: Pharrell Williams Takes India To France With Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer Collection 2026

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday with Pharrell Williams's spring and summer 2026 collection for Louis Vuitton (LV), rooted in Indian culture. This marks an artistic collaboration that extends beyond traditional Western fashion capitals.

According to the official website of Paris Fashion Week, the idea is to bring together a group of brands and designers for their creativity and developmental potential.

Singer and musician Pharrell Williams, who was appointed Louis Vuitton Men's Creative Director in 2023, put together a show that paid homage to Indian craftsmanship and creative talent - but with an LV twist.

Staged in front of the iconic Centre Pompidou, the runway spectacle brought together a stellar lineup of talent to the forefront. According to Women's Wear Daily, Williams drew inspiration from his trip to India in 2018 for the gala event. "What we were inspired by from India were the colors. You'll see turmeric in the line. You'll see cinnamon. You'll see 'coffee indigo' denim," the singer said.

This cultural convergence was brought to life by architect Bijoy Jain, founder of Studio Mumbai. He designed the show's iconic coloured pipes, which served as a sci-fi backdrop. The minimalist yet poetic set included the theme of the Indian game Snakes and Ladders (Sap Sidi).

There was another Indian connect with the show. Williams also collaborated with Oscar- and Grammy-winning musical maestro A.R. Rahman for the track Yaara Punjabi which played in the backdrop as models walked the runway in loose, pleated trousers, striped coats, and embellished workwear.

Williams's tribute to India was not limited to the runway. It was part of a broader effort by the French multinational, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) to bring India to a global platform like Paris Fashion Week.