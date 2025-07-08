At Rahul Mishra's Fall-Winter 2025 Show In Paris, A 163-Year-Old Artist Plays Showstopper

Fashion designer Rahul Mishra recently unveiled his stunning "Becoming Love" collection at Paris Couture Fashion Week. The intricate embroidery and philosophical allegory, which are hallmarks of his work, blended seamlessly to create a truly breathtaking ensemble. The show was a testament to Mishra's growing influence in the global fashion scene.

What Rahul Mishra's Latest Show Was About

Rahul Mishra's latest collection explores the seven stages of love, inspired by Sufism. It is a personal and profound offering from Mishra, who weaved eloquent designs that translated the emotions of love into intricate garments.

The stunning haute couture presentation drew inspiration from various sources, including the compositions of Austrian symbolist artist Gustav Klimt, evident in the use of golden threads, curved nets, and halo-like constructions that adorned the garments.

The extraordinary PAINTINGS of Gustav Klimt referenced by ✨Rahul Mishra✨ in his Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collection.???? pic.twitter.com/WIJUlQJzyS — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) July 7, 2025

'Becoming Love' And The Seven Stages Of Love

"'Becoming Love' delves into seven stages of love, ranging from attraction to death, and draws from various sources like Sufism and classical art, including the works of Gustav Klimt. These stages aren't just human; they transcend all living beings. Each stage represents an emotion, an essence that's tangible yet abstract. It's been one of the most challenging collections I've worked on, almost like crafting seven different collections within one," Mishra said in an interview with Elle magazine.

Mishra's designs featured transparent silhouettes, delicate embroidery, and carefully balanced proportions, showcasing a mastery of form and structure that is a testament to his skill as a designer.

"Some pieces feature sculptural elements to mimic the shape of a heart, while others explore floral motifs as symbols of love's ephemeral nature. I also referenced Klimt's works, using the weight of gold and black to represent obsession and passion, and the more delicate, ethereal elements for love and reverence," Mishra added.

Who Was Gustav Klimt

The artist that Rahul Mishra's collection took inspiration from, is among the world's most famous artists. Gustav Klimt's work helped define the Art Noveau style in Europe. The Austrian paitner's works had as their primary subject the female body. Klimt was born in Austria in 1862, and died in Vienna at the age of 55, in 1918.

The Kiss, from 1908-1909, is Klimt's most well-known work today. The painting is housed at the Upper Belvedre Museum in Vienna, Austria, and draws millions of tourists each year, who come to marvel at the artwork.

The Kiss by Gustav Klimt at the Belvedre Museum in Vienna. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Rahul Mishra's latest collection also references The Kiss in one of his creations.

At Rahul Mishra's Paris Show

Lisa Haydon walked the runway for Mishra's show, wearing a stunning sheer corset dress with floral embroidery and sequins that embodied the essence of the collection.

Rapper Cardi B also made an appearance at the fashion event dressed in a red rose gown complete with rose installations.

Rahul Mishra's designs are not just visually stunning but also intellectually engaging, making him a name to reckon with in the world of haute couture. With this collection, Mishra solidified his position as a leading designer, and his work will undoubtedly continue to be closely watched in the fashion world.