Ishaan Khatter To Attend Louis Vuitton Show At Paris Fashion Week

Ishaan Khatter will be attending the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (June 24), marking his first official presence at one of the fashion industry's marquee global events. Sources confirm that the actor has been invited by the luxury label, making him the only Indian actor at this season's show.

The appearance comes at a time when The Royals star has been gaining visibility on the international stage.

Ishaan Khatter opted for a monochrome Louis Vuitton ensemble for the closing night gala of his film Homebound, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Hindi movie, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the prestigious European gala last month, is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and has Hollywood great Martin Scorsese attached as executive producer. The film's reception at Cannes, including a nine-minute standing ovation, further added to the growing critical interest around Ishaan Khatter's work.

He previously made waves in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, fronted by Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, and his inclusion in high-profile projects—both on screen and now in the fashion circuit—suggests the actor is steadily expanding his footprint beyond the Indian film industry.

While fashion has always been part of his public image, this is the first time Ishaan Khatter will be seen at one of the "Big Four" fashion weeks, hinting at a possible shift in how Indian actors are engaging with global luxury brands.