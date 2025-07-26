Ishaan Khatter's Weekend Workout Is All About Battle Ropes And Lat Pulldowns

Ishaan Khatter is an avid fitness enthusiast. From sweating it out in the gym to going on long walks and hikes, the actor keeps setting fitness goals. The Homebound actor's recent post on Instagram inspired fans to work on their arms. The 29-year-old actor indulged in an intense upper-body workout. Dressed in a black vest, matching trousers and white sneakers, Ishaan was seen doing unilateral waves with battle ropes at the gym. In the follow-up slides, the actor did some lat pulldowns and flexed his biceps for the camera. What's more, he gave his post a cool caption, "What up" that was followed by a heart made with hands emoji.

If Ishaan Khatter's post has inspired you to hit the gym, here is all you need to know about battle ropes and lat pulldowns.

All About Battle Ropes

Battle ropes, also known as battling ropes or heavy ropes, are a dynamic fitness tool gaining popularity for their ability to deliver a challenging and effective full-body workout. They are essentially thick, heavy-duty ropes anchored at a central point.

How To Do A Battle Rope Exercise

You grip the end of the rope in each hand and use your body to create various wave patterns, slams and movements along the rope's length.

Benefits Of Battle Rope Exercises

Battle ropes engage a wide array of muscles, including the shoulders, arms, chest, back, core and even the legs, depending on the exercise performed. They also offer a unique blend of strength with their regular practice. But that is not all, battle rope exercises have cardiovascular benefits too, elevating your heart rate while simultaneously building muscular endurance and strength.

All About Lat Pulldowns

A popular and effective strength training exercise, lat pulldowns primarily target the latissimus dorsi, often called the "lats," which are large, fan-shaped muscles covering most of the upper back.

How Do Lat Pull Downs Work

It typically involves a machine with a seat and adjustable resistance to pull a weighted bar or handle down towards the chest.

Benefits Of Lat Pull Downs

Lat pulldowns are excellent for strengthening and developing the lats, contributing to a wider, more defined back and a "V-taper" physique. Strengthening the lats and surrounding muscles helps retract the shoulder blades and counteract slouching and forward-rounded shoulders. They also help people to better their posture and have see significant reduction in neck and shoulder pain.

Ishaan Khatter starts his Saturday right by getting in a dose of a good old arm workout.

