Ishaan Khatter's Bordeaux Velour Bandhgala Is A Dream Ensemble For His Cannes 2025 Debut

Ishaan Khatter is truly the man of the moment with a lot going on for him including his recent release, The Royals and his upcoming movie, Homebound being showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. But what made further waves amidst the netizens is the 29-year-old actor's rather dashing avatar dished out at the Cannes red carpet in a signature Gaurav Gupta East meets West ensemble.

Ishaan Khatter made heads turn at the coveted Cannes Film Festival held by the French Riviera in a custom made deep wine hued velour bandhgala and fitted yet wide leg trousers. The silhouette of the ensemble reinterpreted the classic Indian high-collar laden structured jacket detailed with statement black zardozi celtic knot embroidery details around the collar and sleeves of the ethnic jacket. This was teamed with a wrap silk shirt beautifully tailored pair of matching trousers that were fitted around the thighs and flowed into a slightly voluminous length.

Styslist, Alexander Roth accessorised Ishaan's red carpet ready look with a pair of black patent leather shoes, a silver rectangular analog watch and a silver ring that added elements of shimmer and shine to his look.

On the grooming front, Ishaan's tresses were styled into a gel laden curls, a trimmed beard and moustache and bushy brows that made him look as dashing as he could possibly be.

Ishaan Khatter's Cannes 2025 debut ensemble gets a green signal from the fashion police in a signature Gaurav Gupta piece.

