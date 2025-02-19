Explore Kashmir Like Ishaan Khatter With 5 Activities To Do There This Winter

Ishaan Khatter's latest Instagram post will make you want to pack your bags and head straight to Kashmir. On Tuesday, the actor shared a series of images and a video from the breathtaking winter landscape.

In the first frame, Ishaan is seen strolling through the picturesque streets, with majestic mountains in the background. The next few images capture him enjoying his time at the scenic destination. A candid moment shows Ishaan by a restaurant window. It is the stunning view outside that truly steals the spotlight.

The last slide features a video showcasing the mesmerising snow-covered surroundings. While it may seem like a vacation, Ishaan was actually in Kashmir for work. His caption revealed the exciting news: “Al-vida Jannat-e-Kasheer! Shot for something lovely, coming soon.”

Kashmir is straight out of a dreamy postcard with snowy mountains, lush valleys and lakes. If you are also heading there, here are five things you must do.

1. Ride a Shikara on Dal Lake

Glide over the calm waters of Dal Lake in a traditional colourful wooden boat called a shikara. It is peaceful, romantic and gives you some of the best views of the mountains. Bonus: You can shop for souvenirs right from the boat.

2. Gondola ride in Gulmarg

Imagine floating above snow-covered peaks and feeling like you are on top of the world. That is exactly what the Gulmarg Gondola ride is. It is one of the highest cable cars in the world and is totally Insta-worthy.

3. Get lost in the beauty of Pahalgam

Pahalgam is nature at its best – green meadows, flowing rivers and cosy little cottages. Take a pony ride to Baisaran a.k.a. ‘Mini Switzerland', or just sit by the Lidder River and let nature work its magic.

4. Try Kashmiri food

No trip is complete without food, right? Rogan josh (spicy lamb curry) and hahwa (saffron-flavoured tea) are must-tries. If you are feeling fancy, go for a full wazwan feast i.e. a grand Kashmiri meal fit for royalty.

5. Witness snowfall in Sonmarg

Sonmarg means "Meadow of Gold," but in winter, it is all white and magical. Perfect for snow fights, sleigh rides and just vibing in the chilly air.

