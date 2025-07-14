<i>The Royals</i> Star Ishaan Khatter Goes Shirtless In -120 Degrees: Know The Benefits Of Cryotherapy

Ishaan Khatter has been the talk of the tinsel town recently - whether it is for his show The Royals or his appearance at the LouiVouitton Menswear Spring-Summer 26 Show.

Recently, the Dhadak actor took to his Instagram to share a chilling video of spending six minutes in minus 120 degrees, shirtless.

Ishaan Khatter Tries Cryotherapy For Rejuvenation

In the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen inside a transparent cryotherapy chamber at his sister-in-law Mira Kapoor's latest venture. He was seen wearing a beanie, gloves, and a face mask, but no shirt.

Ishaan Khatter chose to try cryotherapy or the cold therapy done to help reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling, and even tissue recovery.

Ishaan Khatter Undergoes Cryotherapy. Photo: Instagram/ishaankhatter

What Is Cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy, which literally means cold therapy, involves exposing the body to extremely low temperatures for short periods of time, typically using cold air, liquid nitrogen, or ice baths. What Ishaan Khatter is doing in the video is one of the most popular forms of cryotherapy - whole-body cryotherapy.

Whole-body cryotherapy requires a person to stand in a cryo-chamber cooled to temperatures as low as -110°C to -140°C for 2–4 minutes. It is generally considered safe.

What Are The Benefits Of Cryotherapy

Cyrotherapy not only rejuvenates, but it is believed to offer several health benefits, including:

Reduces Migraines: A 2013 study published in the Hawai'i Journal of Medicine & Public Health found that cooling and numbing nerves in the neck area may help reduce migraine pain.

A 2013 study published in the Hawai'i Journal of Medicine & Public Health found that cooling and numbing nerves in the neck area may help reduce migraine pain. Provides Relief From Arthritic Pain: A study published in the journal Rehabilitation found that whole body cryotherapy can help reduce pain associated with arthritis.

A study published in the journal Rehabilitation found that whole body cryotherapy can help reduce pain associated with arthritis. Reduces Inflammation And Pain: Studies have also found that cryotherapy can help people manage chronic pain and inflammation.

Studies have also found that cryotherapy can help people manage chronic pain and inflammation. Aids Muscle Recovery: Whole-body cryotherapy can help manage muscle recovery and reduce exercise-induced muscle damage, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Whole-body cryotherapy can help manage muscle recovery and reduce exercise-induced muscle damage, according to the National Institutes of Health. Good For Skin: Since cryotherapy helps improve antioxidant levels in the blood, it may also help reduce inflammation, which can help you deal with atopic dermatitis and even promote healthy skin.

Cyrotherapy is believed to offer several other benefits, including boosting immunity, treating low-risk tumours, preventing dementia, and more. However, there are certain side effects of this therapy, including numbness, tingling, redness, and irritation of the skin you should be aware of. So, it is important to check with your doctor before trying anything new.